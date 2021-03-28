Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.09 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 212.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $12.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $284.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

