ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 948 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

