ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 104 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $342.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.64 and a 200 day moving average of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

