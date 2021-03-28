ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

