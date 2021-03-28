ETF Managers Group LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

SSD opened at $104.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

