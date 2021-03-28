Everex Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and $8.42 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everex has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00613540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

