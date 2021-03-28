Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.