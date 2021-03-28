Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $80.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

