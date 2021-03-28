EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.75 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.