Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €29.63 ($34.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.06 and its 200 day moving average is €27.48. Evotec has a 1 year low of €19.37 ($22.79) and a 1 year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 322.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

