ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $45.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

