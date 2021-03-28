ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,035.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,280,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

