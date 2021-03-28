ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.78 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 46,409 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Cutera worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CUTR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $509.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

