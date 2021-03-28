ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $177.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

