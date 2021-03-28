ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,626 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 943,306 shares of company stock valued at $58,522,567 and have sold 253,450 shares valued at $15,749,281. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.