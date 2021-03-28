ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 10,344 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,410,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

