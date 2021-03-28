Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

EXR stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

