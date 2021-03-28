Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.81 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Factom has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $52,710.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00229736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.08 or 0.00909548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00080068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00028683 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,740,300 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

