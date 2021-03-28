FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $243.95 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.89.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

