FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $70,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.95 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

