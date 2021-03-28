Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.