Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

