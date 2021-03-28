Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,983 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.46% of Oportun Financial worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $570.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

