Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 473.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126,332 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

