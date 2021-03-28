Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF opened at $93.69 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $2,872,759. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.