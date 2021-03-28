Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

