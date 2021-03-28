Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 4,382 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

