Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

CMI stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

