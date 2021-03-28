Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,672 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 158.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

