FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 12.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 444,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

FFBW stock remained flat at $$11.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,917. FFBW has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

