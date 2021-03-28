Financial Analysis: Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) versus Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Triterras and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triterras presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.13%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triterras and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Triterras beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

