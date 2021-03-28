Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,421 shares of company stock valued at $143,886.

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.10. 412,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.46. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$13.66 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

