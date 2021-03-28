First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

