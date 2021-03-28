First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

FR traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,146. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

