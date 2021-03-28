First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter.

