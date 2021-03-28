First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

