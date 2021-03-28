First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 78.3% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QTEC traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $143.13. 250,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04.

