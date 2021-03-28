First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 194.3% in March

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of FYC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. 37,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

