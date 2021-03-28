First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, an increase of 2,100.5% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 361,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,225,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,698,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $414,000.

