Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87. Five Below has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,122,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.