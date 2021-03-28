FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of SKOR opened at $53.51 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

