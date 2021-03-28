Flow 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63.33 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Flow has a market capitalization of $875.01 million and $63.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $28.75 or 0.00051501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00058031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00230150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.19 or 0.00867221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00050839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00078553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028700 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

