Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on F. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 116.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 395,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ford Motor by 34.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

