Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $193.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

