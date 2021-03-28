Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 15th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

