Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $22.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

BEN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 3,067,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,852,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

