Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of FT opened at $7.46 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

