Frax Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $106.34 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00057693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00224361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.44 or 0.00915282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00051257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00029012 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 105,639,933 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

