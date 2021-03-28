Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.35. 446,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.25. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$966.05 million and a P/E ratio of -61.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

