Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

